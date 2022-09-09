Lenoir woman faces animal cruelty charge in case of injured dog found by the road

A Lenoir woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after her dog was found injured on the side of the road.

Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, was issued a $15,000 bond. The charge against Beaver comes about a week after a dog was found near Abington Road and Valley View Circle. The dog was suffering from a laceration.

A tip led to Beaver's arrest, according to a news release from Caldwell County.

The injury was described as severe but Caldwell County authorities said the dog is expected to fully recover following surgery. Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said earlier this week the dog was in the care of a foster family.

Caldwell County authorities allege Beaver left the dog on the side of the road but did not specify whether they believe she injured the animal.

When asked for clarification on whether Beaver had caused the injury to the animal, Counts did not say directly.

“The case is still under investigation,” she said.

In the initial release after the dog was found, officials said the dog appeared to have been injured on purpose and then left to die.

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement acknowledged receiving help with the case from the Lenoir Police Department, N.C. Highway Patrol and Piedmont Animal Rescue, which offered a $3,500 reward.

Counts said the tipster has not received a reward because it is contingent on conviction.