Lenoir woman arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop last week led to a number of drug charges against a Lenoir woman, according to a report from the Lenoir Police Department.
Elizabeth Jane Lewis, 29, of Lenoir was charged with felony trafficking in opium, felony maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and driving while license revoked.
On Nov. 20, officers with the Lenoir Police Department stopped a 2005 Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2 a.m. for a traffic violation, according to a press release from the department.
Lewis was the driver and the only person in the vehicle.
During the investigation, a K9 officer's police dog alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics which led to a search of the vehicle.
With assistance from the Lenoir Police Narcotics Unit, officers located 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, six Xanax pills, U.S. currency and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Once at the Caldwell County Detention Center, Lewis was searched again during booking procedures and found to be in possession of an additional .8 gram of methamphetamine. The total value of narcotics seized according to North Carolina Drug Guidelines was $4,800, the release stated.
More charges are pending.
Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.
