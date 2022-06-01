Lenoir woman arrested in Conover; deputies seize oxycodone, meth and marijuana

Law officers seized oxycodone, methamphetamine and marijuana during the arrest of a Lenoir woman in Conover.

Ryan Marie Smith, 27, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday at the Market Basket on N.C. Highway 16 in Conover. She was arrested on outstanding charges of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

There were 57 dosage units of oxycodone, small quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana seized by deputies after searching Smith’s vehicle, the release said.

Smith faces additional charges of trafficking opium or heroin (oxycodone), possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances on prison or jail premises, possession of marijuana less than one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Smith received a $59,000 secured bond, the release said.