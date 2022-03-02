Lenoir Police: Two men charged with felonies for trying to buy $76K car using a stolen identity

Two men from Charlotte attempted to purchase a luxury sports car from a dealership in Lenoir using a stolen identity Feb. 25, a news release from the Lenoir Police Department says.

Brandon Jamal Shipman, 34, of Charlotte, reached out to the Friendship Ford car dealership in Lenoir about purchasing a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat priced at $76,782.76, the release says.

While processing the loan paperwork, employees saw some red flags and reached out to the supposed buyer, police said. The person whose name was used for the loan said he had no knowledge of the transaction.

Employees alerted police that Shipman had provided them with a fake identity.

Shipman was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Tyrone Maurice Cannon, 23, of Charlotte, came with Shipman to the dealership. He was charged with felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense. He was given a $75,000 bond.