Lenoir man wanted on murder charge; other man charged with accessory to murder
Lenoir man wanted on murder charge; other man charged with accessory to murder

  • Updated
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lenoir man linked to a shooting death.

The office announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Isaac McKinely Dixon is wanted for one count of murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jose David Martinez Aguilera, also of Lenoir.

Officers and other first responders found Aguilera dead in a car at the intersection of Old North Road and Collettsville Road on Tuesday evening. He had suffered several apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation determined Aguilera had been shot outside a home on Quailridge Court in Lenoir.

Zachary Nathaniel Kersey, a 22-year-old Lenoir resident, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the killing. Kersey was arrested Tuesday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Lenoir and is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.

Dixon had not been apprehended as of Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with knowledge of Dixon’s whereabouts to call their office at 828-758-2324. Tipsters who wish to be anonymous can call the Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

Isaac Dixon.png

Dixon
Zachary Kersey Mugshot

Kersey 

