Lenoir man surrenders to police in connection to fatal shooting

Fredrick Alvin Patterson

A Lenoir man turned himself in to police on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lenoir Tuesday night.

Fredrick Alvin Patterson, 49, turned himself in at the Hickory Police Department on Thursday. An arrest warrant for the charge of unspecified murder was issued for Patterson on Wednesday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Patterson is charged in connection to the shooting death of Douglas Antonio Burgess, 46, of Lenoir. Burgess died from multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday. Deputies found Burgess in a gray Range Rover while responding to a reported shooting at 2151 Harpertown Drive, late Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or anonymously call the Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

