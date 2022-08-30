 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lenoir man sought in shooting; victim transported to Winston-Salem

Justin Wilson

A 35-year-old Lenoir man is wanted in connection with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

Justin Matthew Wilson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson is accused of shooting Alvin Hames in the leg with a handgun during a dispute on Allendale Circle in Lenoir on Monday afternoon, Capt. Aaron Barlowe of the sheriff’s office said.

Hames was first taken to Caldwell Memorial Hospital and then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 828-758-2324 or 828-758-8300.

 

