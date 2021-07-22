Lenoir man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth

A Lenoir man was sentenced to up to eight years for trafficking meth and fleeing to elude arrest, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Joathan Sherwood Watson, 32, will serve a prison sentence of six to eight years following his conviction for trafficking methamphetamine by transport and possession, and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert imposed the prison term for Watson after he pleaded guilty during Caldwell County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 20.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information in early April that Watson was selling methamphetamine. Investigators determined through surveillance that his supply came a from a Gaston County residence. Watson picked up the methamphetamine in Gaston County and drove it to Caldwell for distribution, according to the release.

On April 26, Watson was observed by investigators coming back into Caldwell County after visiting the supplier in Gaston. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop of Watson on U.S. 321 near Granite Falls, but he led them on a high-speed chase on to adjoining side roads, passing motorists and crossing the highway's double-yellow line.