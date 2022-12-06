Lenoir man sentenced to 22 years on child pornography charge

A Lenoir man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for advertising videos and images of children being sexually abused, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

Dakota Ray Maddy, 33, will be placed under a lifetime of supervised release after he is released from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, King said.

On June 14, Maddy pleaded guilty to advertising videos and images of children being sexually abused, King said.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, in June 2019, an undercover FBI agent accessed an online group chat dedicated to trading child pornography. Over the course of the investigation, the FBI identified Maddy as the group’s administrator, King said.

Court documents show that Maddy was in charge of adding and deleting members from the group chat and required members to actively share child pornography or they would be removed. In addition to his administrative duties, Maddy shared child pornography in the group chat and posted requests for others to send him child pornography, King said.

Forensic review of these files established that Maddy distributed a substantial amount of child pornography, King said.

“As the overseer of this vile group chat that existed for the sole purpose of trading videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of children, Maddy played an integral role in perpetuating the sexual exploitation of children online,” King said in the release. “I commend the FBI agents and federal prosecutors who worked together to bring this monster to justice.”

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims, King said.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.