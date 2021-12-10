Lenoir man sentenced for trafficking opiates

A Lenoir man was sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking opiates on Tuesday, a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office says.
Support Local Journalism
Josue Romero Martinez, 29, was charged in October 2020 when Hickory police officers found drugs, including fentanyl and hydrocodone, while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle, the release says.
In addition to the prison sentence, Martinez was fined $100,000.
Judge Craig Croom handed down the sentence in Catawba County Superior Court.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.