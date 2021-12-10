 Skip to main content
Lenoir man sentenced for trafficking opiates
A Lenoir man was sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking opiates on Tuesday, a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office says.

Josue Romero Martinez, 29, was charged in October 2020 when Hickory police officers found drugs, including fentanyl and hydrocodone, while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle, the release says.

In addition to the prison sentence, Martinez was fined $100,000.

Judge Craig Croom handed down the sentence in Catawba County Superior Court.

 

