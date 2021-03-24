Lenoir man convicted on robbery and kidnapping charges

A Lenoir man will serve six to nine years in prison following his conviction for multiple offenses during Caldwell County Superior Court on March 15.

Aaron Wayne Douglas II, 25, was given an active prison term by Judge Robert C. Ervin after he entered guilty pleas to two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, a news release from the District Attorney’s Office stated.

The defendant will serve his prison term in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas and two co-defendants — Joseph Allen Douglas and Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon — met a male victim and a female victim from Shelby at a Lenoir residence on Nov. 26, 2019. They held the victims at gunpoint, one inside the home and the other in a vehicle, before driving them to another location, taking a purse, cell phones and car from them, according to the release.

When the defendants saw law enforcement officers in the area, they left the location. Aaron Douglas and Joseph Douglas were later picked up, but Witherspoon avoided apprehension for several weeks, the release stated.