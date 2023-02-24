A Lenoir man was found guilty on drug trafficking and firearms charges during U.S. District Court in Statesville on Thursday.

Jermaine Douglas Grandy, 41, of Lenoir, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

According to court documents, evidence presented at trial and witness testimony, between December 2020 and February 2021, Grandy conspired with others to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in Caldwell County and surrounding areas. Grandy obtained the drugs from a supply source in Arizona.

He frequently made trips there to purchase fentanyl pills in bulk quantities, King said.

The evidence further established that on Feb. 14, 2021, as Grandy was returning to North Carolina from a trip to Arizona, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Grandy’s vehicle in Granite Falls. Officers located three loaded 9mm pistols in the vehicle and 14 bundles containing approximately 34,221 pills concealed in the air vent under the hood of the car, King said.

Later the same day, a search warrant was executed at a residence associated with Grandy. A money counter, two digital scales, and other items consistent with the packaging and distribution of narcotics were seized. Law enforcement also seized 29 illegal firearms, including semi-automatic rifles and handguns, ammunition and approximately 79 magazines, King said.

The drugs seized during the investigation had an estimated street value of more than $1 million, according to North Carolina state drug guidelines.

The drug conspiracy and the possession with intent to distribute charges each carry a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a maximum penalty of five years to be served consecutively with any other term imposed. The possession of a firearm by a felon charge carries a maximum sen tence of 10 years in prison, King said.

Grandy is currently in federal custody. A sentencing date for Grandy had not been set as of Thursday, King said.