 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lenoir man charged with meth trafficking in Caldwell County
0 comments
top story
CALDWELL COUNTY

Lenoir man charged with meth trafficking in Caldwell County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_1106.jpg

Narcotics agents found 234 grams of meth in Joathon Sherwood Watson's vehicle on Monday, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

 Submitted

A Lenoir man was arrested in Caldwell County and charged with meth trafficking on Monday.

Joathon Sherwood Watson, 32, of Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond.

On April 26 at approximately 7 p.m., patrol deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Watson’s vehicle. Watson failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle pursuit ended when Watson’s vehicle collided with a concrete barrier, according to the release. Watson then fled on foot and was apprehended by narcotics agents in a creek a short distance away.

A search of the Watson’s vehicle was conducted and agents located approximately 234 grams of methamphetamine, the release stated. Agents also seized $694 in cash. The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $35,100 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This was a substantial bust,” Caldwell Sheriff Alan Jones said in the release. “That’s a lot of methamphetamine that won’t be hitting the streets of Caldwell County.”

If anyone has any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178 or Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

+1 
Joathan Watson.png

Watson
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert