Lenoir man charged with embezzling more than $1 million from former employer

A Lenoir man was charged with embezzling more than $1 million from his former employer while being employed at two family-owned businesses in Lenoir.

A federal grand jury sitting in Charlotte returned a federal criminal indictment last week, charging Richard Allen Clark, 55, of Lenoir, with federal offenses arising from his embezzlement, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The federal charges include mail fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns.

Clark had his initial appearance in court Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler.

According to allegations in the criminal bill of indictment, beginning Jan. 1, 2013, through May 31, 2019, Clark was employed as an office manager for two family owned businesses in Lenoir, the release stated. As an office manager, Clark was responsible for handling the companies’ bookkeeping and financial records, making payments to vendors and the IRS and reconciling the companies’ bank accounts, among other responsibilities.

Clark allegedly used his position and his access to the companies’ financial records and bank accounts to embezzle more than $1 million from his employers, according to the release.