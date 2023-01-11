Lenoir man charged with child abuse; 1-year-old seriously burned on Monday

A Lenoir man has been charged with child abuse following a report of a 1-year-old child being burned. Medical officials say the child sustained burns to nearly a third of his body.

Javion Mantress Atkinson Carr, 20, is charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury, the Lenoir Police Department said in a news release.

On Monday around 5:15 p.m., Lenoir police officers responded to a call of a child who sustained burns at the Stonewall Square Apartments on Stonewall Street in Lenoir. When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old male child with evident burns to his lower body, the release said.

The child was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and later transported via helicopter to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, the release said.

Medical officials determined the child sustained serious burns to 29% of his body. He is currently listed in stable condition, the release said.

During the subsequent investigation, investigators determined the child’s father, identified as Carr, placed him in a bathtub containing hot water. The investigation then showed the child remained in the hot bathtub for seven to eight minutes, the release said.

Carr is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time, the release said.

Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact the Lenoir Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.