Lenoir man charged in sexual assault of elderly woman

A man was arrested and charged Tuesday in the sexual assault of an elderly woman in Lenoir on Sunday.
Zachary Demill Jones, 22, of Lenoir, was charged with second degree forcible rape for the incident that occurred on Aug. 16. Jones was at the Lenoir Police Department when he was taken into custody, according to a press release from the Lenoir Police Department.
It is unknown whether or not this case is related to other cases in the region, according to the release. The Lenoir Police Department is working with other agencies to share information related to this case.
It is still an active investigation and additional charges for Jones related to this case are possible. No further information was released.
Lenoir Police Chief Brent Phelps thanked the Hudson Police Department for their assistance in this case. “The assistance provided to our investigators by the Hudson Police Department was paramount in our ability to make this arrest,” Phelps said in the release. “These types of crimes are tough on the community and the officers tasked with investigating them. While an arrest has been made in this case, we continue to encourage citizens to be vigilant in regards to their safety and security involving strangers.”
Much of the time, criminals choose to use the cover of night to prey on unsuspecting victims, the release stated. The police department recommended using outside lighting and removing things from the entrances and exits of your home to minimize areas that someone could hide behind.
If anyone in the community knows of any information that may aid investigators in this case, call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.
