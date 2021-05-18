Lenoir man arrested on drug charges; investigators find cocaine and fentanyl

A Lenoir man was arrested following a drug search at his residence Tuesday morning.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and ICE Unit executed a drug search warrant at a residence on Beach Place NW in Lenoir, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, James Eugene Moore Jr., 46, was taken into custody without incident. Agents conducted a search of the home and located 46 grams of cocaine and 22 grams of fentanyl — approximately 200 pills.

Moore was charged with one count of felonious trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in opioids by possession and one count of maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance. If convicted, Moore faces mandatory prison time. The cocaine has a street value of $9,200 and the fentanyl has a street value of $6,000.

Moore is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances, the release stated. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. Anyone with information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County can contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178 or Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.