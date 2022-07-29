Lenoir man arrested on drug charges in Alexander County

A 45-year-old Lenoir man was arrested on multiple assault and drug charges after fleeing from officers in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Ronald Perkins was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Perkins was also served with additional warrants from Caldwell and Burke counties.

Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to assist the N.C. State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 90 near Hiddenite Church Road in the Hiddenite community on Thursday. The vehicle failed to stop and traveled at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Road then took a right onto westbound U.S. Highway 64, the sheriff’s office said.

Pursuing officers were able to box the vehicle in and cause the vehicle to stop. The vehicle struck three patrol vehicles causing damage. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Arresting officers seized 53 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and alprazolam pills from inside the vehicle. Perkins was also wanted for failing to appear on numerous drug charges from Burke and Caldwell counties.

Perkins was placed under a $540,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to make a first appearance in Alexander County District Court on Monday.