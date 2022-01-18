 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law enforcement searches for suspect who threatened Mill Creek Middle School
MILL CREEK MIDDLE

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate threats made against Mill Creek Middle School last week. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said a person with a male voice called the school Friday and made a bomb threat. The suspect then called the Hickory Police Department with an active shooter threat.

Students were evacuated and sent to Bandys High School, and all other schools in the Catawba County School district were placed on a soft lockdown, according to a previous HDR article. No suspects or suspicious devices were found at Mill Creek Middle School. All students and staff members were safe.

Turk said the sheriff's office will continue to work with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to trace the calls and find out who made the threats.

