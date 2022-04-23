Law enforcement agencies host event to help people on probation

Federal, state and local law enforcement came together Thursday night to give nine people on probation a chance to turn their lives around before, officials say, they end up dead or in prison.

Five of the nine people notified to go to the event at Hickory City Hall attended. All of the invited participants were required to attend as part of their probation. The people who chose not to attend received a probation violation.

Since 2011, Hickory Police Department has hosted 20 Safe Communities Notification Call-In events and 284 people have been asked to attend.

At the end of Thursday's event, the participants had a chance to sign up for classes, which would help put them in touch with the resources to get jobs and assistance. The classes help with creating resumes, rehearsing interview skills and more.

Less than 30 of the program's participants went on to commit more of the program’s prohibited offenses, which include home invasions, armed robbery and aggravated assault, Hickory Police Department’s Community Resource Coordinator Charles Mackey said.

“After tonight, if any of you commit another crime of violence, you will go to the top of our list,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “You will be fast-tracked through our system. You'll be prosecuted and given the maximum amount of time that we can get for you. Whether it's in the state system or whether it's in the federal system.”

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said the participants were hand-picked based on their potential to do better.

Dana Washington, a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, offered examples of how federal court is different from county and state courts. He mentioned his office previously indicted 83 people at one time using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. He said the act was originally created to prosecute members of the Mafia but now is used to prosecute gang members.

“You do not want to end up in the federal system. It is harsh, it's very harsh,” Washington said. “It was designed to be that way. First of all, no bond for people with violent crimes or records. You will be in jail from the night you are arrested until the day you finish your sentence."

Charles Chisholm said he served time in prison twice for selling drugs. When he decided to change, he pursued a career at Sam’s Club and worked his way up to being a manager in Raleigh. He said the key is persistence and good influences.

Tammy Watts told a heart-breaking story of how she lost her son Xzavion Rashawn Watts, 20, and her nephew Damarion Isaiah Sharpe, 16, on Mother’s Day in 2020. She wore a memorial T-shirt with pictures of their faces in a heart.

“On May 10, 2020, at approximately 10:40 p.m., I received a phone call from my daughter,” Watts said. “And in this phone call my daughter was very very hysterical. I had to calm her down. She said, ‘Mama, you need to get here.’ She said, ‘Zay's has been shot. He’s got his head down. I can’t get in the car.”

Xzavion and Damarion were shot at the Save More Convenience Store, a Marathon gas station, on First Avenue SW in Hickory. Damarion was pronounced dead on the scene. Xzavion was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The crime is still under investigation, Watts said.

The agencies that were represented on the panel were the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Office of Probation and Parole, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Hickory, Maiden, Claremont, Newton and Conover.

