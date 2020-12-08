Lake Norman RV owner offers $5,000 reward in November arson

The owner of Lake Norman RV Resort has issued a reward for information on an arson that occurred at the business in November, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 1, a suspect wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white face mask entered the building and started a fire after pouring accelerant.

The suspect caught on fire in the process of burning the building. No arrest has been made yet.

The owner is offering $5,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction of people involved in the case.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

