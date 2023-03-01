A Hickory man pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary.

During the burglary, David Wayne Chafin II ate stolen Cool Whip dessert topping in the bedroom of the sleeping residents, according to District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.

Chafin, 40, was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

The burglary that Chafin pleaded guilty to happened on May 1, 2021. The location of the burglary was not mentioned in the release.

According to investigative findings, Chafin entered the residence through a garage door before taking steak and Cool Whip out of the homeowner’s refrigerator, the district attorney’s office said.

Chafin took the items to the bedroom of the home. The occupants awoke to find Chafin standing over them eating the Cool Whip with a knife, the district attorney’s office said.

The male occupant retrieved a .22-caliber firearm and forced Chafin out of the home. Chafin was apprehended a short time later by deputies. Chafin still had a creamy, white substance on his beard when he was arrested, the district attorney’s office said.

Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory R. Hayes imposed the prison term. Chafin will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutor Howard Wellons credited law enforcement’s swift response time as a key factor in the prosecution. The case was investigated by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney’s office said.