Knife and marijuana confiscated in Hickory schools on Wednesday

A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.

The weapon was a 5-inch, fixed blade MTech knife, according to Lt. Scott Hildebrand with the Hickory Police Department.

The student was charged with having a weapon on school grounds

“(The student) did not threaten anyone with it,” Hildebrand said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police took possession of the weapon, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the department, said.

Marijuana confiscated

A Northview Middle School student was charged with having .16 grams of marijuana on school grounds on Wednesday, according to a report from the police department.

The student was charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance.

When asked what discipline actions the schools took in these incidents, Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, said the schools followed the district’s policy.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.