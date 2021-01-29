Kidnapping suspect arrested in Catawba County

A Lincoln County man faces a number of charges after authorities say he kidnapped a woman from her home on Wednesday.

Travis Aaron Burrage, 27, of Denver, was charged with felony kidnapping, felonious restraint, breaking and entering to terrorize, misdemeanor assault on a female, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence on Cowan’s Ford Road after the victim’s mother reported her daughter had been taken. The mother told officers she was in another part of the home and went downstairs to check on her 24-year-old daughter. That’s when she discovered the door to the bottom floor had been forced open and her daughter was missing, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Using information obtained at the scene, deputies were able to identify the possible suspect as Burrage. Deputies began searching for the man’s SUV in the Denver area. His vehicle was located at a residence on Catawba Burris Road just inside of Catawba County, according to the release.