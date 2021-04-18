Kenworth resident renews call for changes to address safety concerns

Schauble acknowledged some of these efforts, saying the officers from David PACT seemed to be more experienced in dealing with areas that had higher crime.

However, he does see a need for a more regular presence so that officers are there to hear and see more of these incidents when they occur.

“We go for long periods of time (without seeing an officer),” Schauble said. “I’ve said ... the main deterrent to crime is certainty — the idea that if you commit the crime you get caught. And if there is no certainty then there is no reason for people to stop acting out.”

Schauble said he suggested a bike patrol in the neighborhood and Whisnant had been receptive to the idea, though it seemed that the bike patrols would be done in multiple spots around the city and not just in Kenworth.

Whisnant said the department currently does have some bike patrols and intends to ramp up the use in warmer months.

Councilman Seaver said foot patrols, bike patrols and increased interpersonal contact between officers and people in the neighborhood would help. He said finding the personnel might be a challenge.