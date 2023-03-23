A Kannapolis man has been charged in a crash involving a stolen car in Newton. The wreck occurred in the early morning hours of March 13.

Dondre Deshawn Lowery, 25, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe.

The warrant was issued on March 16. Lowery was taken into custody on Monday, Sipe said.

Lowery is also charged with larceny after the fact and breaking and entering in connection to the theft of multiple cars from the Mountain Mitsubishi car dealership, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

Hickory police have said it appears at least six people took part in the theft.

Hart said no other suspects have been charged as of Thursday.

The car that crashed in Newton was an orange Dodge Challenger. The vehicle was reported stolen from Mountain Mitsubishi the same night, Sipe said.

The Challenger was one of six high-performance vehicles reported stolen from the dealership on March 13, according to police reports.

Shortly after the break-in, Newton officers clocked a white Camaro traveling 65 mph in a 50-mph zone at around 3 a.m. on March 13. The officers pursued the Camaro, Sipe said.

The chase continued on N.C. Highway 16 where the Camaro caught up with two other vehicles: a Dodge Challenger and an unidentified dark-colored vehicle, Sipe said.

The chase with the Camaro exceeded speeds of 100 mph at times, Sipe said.

Sipe said he believes all three vehicles were among those stolen from the dealership. He said the officers did not know the cars were stolen at that time. He added that the chase was focused on the Camaro.

Sipe did not know how fast the Challenger and dark-colored vehicle were traveling.

As officers were following the Camaro, the Challenger crashed in an area near the Earnhardt Chevrolet dealership. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Lowery was later identified as the man who was taken to the hospital.

Sipe said officers determined the Challenger was stolen while the crash scene was active.