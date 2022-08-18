K-9 led deputies to Vale man charged with fleeing in stolen car

A Vale man was arrested north of Statesville after authorities said a driver fled from deputies during a traffic stop.

Jason Bart Johnson, 44, was arrested and charged Wednesday with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and several misdemeanor charges.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a 2013 Nissan Maxima driving on Wilkesboro Highway for a traffic violation, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The driver pulled the car into the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery, then drove off quickly. The deputy lost sight of the car.

Deputies found the car a few minutes later 1 mile north of the Food Lion, the release said. The car was wrecked and abandoned. Deputies found the car had been reported stolen by the Statesville Police Department on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office brought in a dog, Levi, to track the driver. Levi led deputies to Scotts Creek Road, where Johnson was found hiding in a yard, the release said. He was arrested around 4:30 a.m.

Johnson was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor careless and reckless driving, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor driving while license revoked. His secured bond was set at $10,000.