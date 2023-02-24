A juvenile has been charged after threats were made against Hickory Public Schools this week.

Hickory Public Schools received messages threatening violent acts on Monday. The schools were placed on lockdown, and the Hickory Police Department was called to investigate, Hickory police said in a news release.

Two threats were received via email, Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications and Community Relations Natasha Eckard said.

One threat was sent to the main district email address and the other was sent to Hickory High School, Eckard said.

Officers responded to each school in the district to verify each campus was secure. Investigators determined there was no immediate threat to the students and faculty of Hickory Public Schools, Hickory police said.

A juvenile petition was issued on Wednesday for felony communication of a threat of mass violence on educational property. The suspect is in the custody of the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, Hickory police said.

The name of the suspect cannot be released because the person is a juvenile, Hickory police said.