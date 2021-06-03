Jury returns 2 guilty verdicts in double-homicide case

Support Local Journalism
Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir was found guilty on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of voluntary manslaughter in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon at the conclusion of a jury trial that lasted nearly four weeks.
Minton was charged with two counts of murder in the shooting of Janarion Knox, 20, of Hickory and Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory on Aug. 31, 2017.
