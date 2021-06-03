 Skip to main content
Jury returns 2 guilty verdicts in double-homicide case
Jury returns 2 guilty verdicts in double-homicide case

060421-hdr-news-verdict-p1

Daniel Jeremiah Minton, left, looks up at his attorney Ken Darty during his trial. Minton was found guilty on two charges.

 Robert Reed

Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir was found guilty on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of voluntary manslaughter in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon at the conclusion of a jury trial that lasted nearly four weeks.

Minton was charged with two counts of murder in the shooting of Janarion Knox, 20, of Hickory and Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory on Aug. 31, 2017.

