Jury: Newton man not guilty of first-degree murder
Jury: Newton man not guilty of first-degree murder

121621-hdr-news-robinsontrial-p2

Defendant Jamar Robinson eyes the jury during closing arguments Wednesday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday.

Robinson faced the murder charge in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Geter on June 6, 2015, in Hickory.

Closing arguments in the trial finished Wednesday and the jury deliberated Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

After the not guilty verdict, Robinson is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

