Jurors deliberated Friday but did not return a verdict in Claremont murder case

Jordan Rivera’s fate is now in the jury’s hands.

Superior Court Judge Athena Brooks sent the jury home for the weekend Friday afternoon after a half day of deliberations with no verdict.

Rivera, 28, is charged with murder in the March 2016 shootings of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson at their home in Claremont.

The jury is also weighing additional charges against Rivera, including burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and other related charges.

Early in the deliberations, Brooks provided a definition of “possession” in response to a question from jurors about the meaning of the term in the context of possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm by a felon is one of the charges Rivera faces.

Three other defendants — Reand Rivera, Devin Ussery and William Powell — pleaded guilty to charges and were sentenced last year.

A fifth defendant, Arsenio Curtis, is scheduled to go on trial in July.

Victoria Jayne is representing Rivera and Assistant District Attorneys Lance Sigmon and Sean Baetjer are prosecuting the case.

Court will resume at 9:30 on Monday morning.