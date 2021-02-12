Juror turmoil leads to mistrial in Catawba County child sex abuse case

Before dismissing them from the case, Poovey chastised those jurors who were disorderly.

“Shame on you that you acted without civility,” Poovey said. “I take it personally as an insult that you came in here and you acted like civil people, you acted like responsible citizens and as soon as you get out of our sight you go back there and you start screaming at each other and shouting.”

Poovey continued to reflect on the situation after the jurors left.

“I blame this frankly on a mirror image of what's been going on in our nation,” Poovey said. “Nobody gets along. The elected officials that we have and the incivility that they display for the world to see all the way down to the poor church mouse that can't get along with the other church mice. There's just an extreme lack of civility right now in our country.”

Reilly called the mistrial an “extreme disappointment.”

It was very disappointing not to be able to give the family closure, he said.

Reilly said he likes to take some time to talk to the parties involved on how best to move forward.