Juror turmoil leads to mistrial in Catawba County child sex abuse case

Catawba County Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey compared some jurors to “kindergarteners on the playground shouting at each other” as he declared a mistrial in a child sex abuse case on Jan. 29.
Poovey’s decision came after he heard from a juror who said the discord in the deliberation room left her so fearful that she would refuse to speak if she had to go back with the other jurors.
The trial of Keithen Deshea Folston, a 33-year-old Conover resident who was charged with statutory rape of a child in October 2019, was the first jury trial to take place in Catawba County after months of COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID-19 restrictions imposed throughout 2020 meant that nearly all jury trials were suspended for much of the year.
District Attorney Scott Reilly said jury trials were briefly allowed to resume in November and his office was able to try an animal cruelty case in Catawba County and a drug case in Burke County.
Surging COVID-19 cases, however, led to court being once again suspended.
Folston’s trial began on Jan. 25 and the jury began deliberations on Jan. 28. It was once the jurors were sent out to consider the case that the process was derailed.
A transcript from the final day of the trial reveals the discussion that led to the mistrial.
An unnamed juror, who was described as a 74-year-old woman, told Poovey the jurors descended into chaos, screaming and talking over one another not long after entering deliberations.
She said some of the other jurors berated her while she was trying to have her say.
The experience was so jarring for the juror she expressed doubts that she could continue taking part in deliberations.
“I'll sit there and not open my mouth and probably put my fingers in my ears all day long,” the juror said. “It was that upsetting.”
The juror also told the judge she was so afraid she considered driving a different car to court because she was worried other jurors would recognize the one she had been driving. She ultimately said she decided against doing so.
Both prosecutor Scott Lippert and defense attorney Herb Pearce said they had never seen a circumstance like this.
Lippert said he had no position on where the case should go from there. Pearce suggested trying to press forward but said he understood if that was not feasible.
Poovey said there had been cases where he had to declare a mistrial because of similar juror problems. Ultimately, he decided to declare a mistrial in the Folston case.
All the jurors except for the one who raised the issue were called back into court.
Before dismissing them from the case, Poovey chastised those jurors who were disorderly.
“Shame on you that you acted without civility,” Poovey said. “I take it personally as an insult that you came in here and you acted like civil people, you acted like responsible citizens and as soon as you get out of our sight you go back there and you start screaming at each other and shouting.”
Poovey continued to reflect on the situation after the jurors left.
“I blame this frankly on a mirror image of what's been going on in our nation,” Poovey said. “Nobody gets along. The elected officials that we have and the incivility that they display for the world to see all the way down to the poor church mouse that can't get along with the other church mice. There's just an extreme lack of civility right now in our country.”
Reilly called the mistrial an “extreme disappointment.”
It was very disappointing not to be able to give the family closure, he said.
Reilly said he likes to take some time to talk to the parties involved on how best to move forward.
He noted they had made plans for trials over the next months and bringing the case in that time period would require other cases to be bumped.
Reilly said COVID-19 and the related restrictions have disrupted court proceedings so much that some cases scheduled for this year could be pushed back to 2022.
“It’s just been a logistical nightmare,” Reilly said.
