Judge to murder defendant: Stop sending letters to the clerk of court

A defendant in a 5-year-old murder case was instructed to stop writing letters about his case to the Catawba County Clerk of Court’s Office during a hearing Monday.
Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 28, of Hickory, is charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with the June 2015 killing of 46-year-old Lancelot Ellison in Hickory.
He has been in jail since June 2015.
The hearing concerned a letter Pollard sent on June 30 requesting his attorney Scott Matthews be removed from the case.
Pollard told Judge Gregory Hayes his attorney was not following his wishes to file for dismissal of the charges, adding he felt his rights have been violated.
“My problem is I’ve expressed my issues to my attorney,” Pollard said. “He won’t acknowledge none of my issues that I want done in court. Basically, I’ve been held on insufficient evidence and I would like to prove this in court.”
In addition to letters to the clerk’s office, Pollard said he’d also written to Judge Nathaniel Poovey about his dissatisfaction with his attorney.
Hayes told Pollard he was undermining his case by sending letters independent of his attorney. He ordered the clerk’s office to stop accepting letters from Pollard unless they come through his attorney.
Hayes did not make any order regarding Matthews’ representation of Pollard but did ask Matthews what work he had been doing on Pollard’s case. Matthews said he and his investigator have been reviewing the case and evidence since they were assigned to the case in September 2019. He added that he was assigned to the case through the state Capital Defender Office.
Assistant District Attorney Jamie Adams said Pollard was scheduled to go to trial twice previously in August 2018 and September 2019.
It was delayed the first time because Pollard’s previous attorney Scott Gsell had a trial in Charlotte. The case was delayed the second time because Pollard requested that Gsell be removed from his case, Adams said.
Adams said the district attorney’s office has “huge, sufficient amount of evidence” in the case.
“All the state has to prove, as your honor knows, is that there was intent to rob and that someone died in the course of the robbery,” Adams said.
The hearing grew tense at times. At one point, Hayes told Pollard to quiet down after Pollard began to talk over him.
Members of Pollard’s family were also present and their frustration was visible during the hearing. Both Hayes and a bailiff called for calm in the court after outbursts from several of Pollard’s relatives at the end of the hearing.
Outside the courtroom, those family members said they felt Pollard’s complaints had not been addressed. They also said the hearing left them with no real idea of when the case would be resolved.
“It hurt because they not listening to him,” Pollard’s mother Angela Boler said. “I don’t know what to say. He has rights too.”
In addition to Pollard, there are two other defendants in the case.
Tevin Jerome Davis, 27, of Hickory, and Summer Michelle Coleman, 34, of Granite Falls, are also charged in the case. Davis and Coleman are currently incarcerated in Catawba County, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail? website.
None of the defendants is facing the death penalty.
