Judge to murder defendant: Stop sending letters to the clerk of court

Hayes did not make any order regarding Matthews’ representation of Pollard but did ask Matthews what work he had been doing on Pollard’s case. Matthews said he and his investigator have been reviewing the case and evidence since they were assigned to the case in September 2019. He added that he was assigned to the case through the state Capital Defender Office.

Assistant District Attorney Jamie Adams said Pollard was scheduled to go to trial twice previously in August 2018 and September 2019.

It was delayed the first time because Pollard’s previous attorney Scott Gsell had a trial in Charlotte. The case was delayed the second time because Pollard requested that Gsell be removed from his case, Adams said.

Adams said the district attorney’s office has “huge, sufficient amount of evidence” in the case.

“All the state has to prove, as your honor knows, is that there was intent to rob and that someone died in the course of the robbery,” Adams said.

The hearing grew tense at times. At one point, Hayes told Pollard to quiet down after Pollard began to talk over him.