A Catawba County judge agreed to raise the bond on Monday for an 18-year-old from Hickory charged in two recent shootings.

Toland Huff Jr. made his first appearance in court on Monday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm within city limits.

While the Catawba County jail website lists Huff’s bond on these charges as $200,000, Assistant District Attorney Melanie Earles said other court documents put the bond at $150,000.

Those charges are related to a shooting on April 3 which authorities say targeted 18-year-old Niquezion Shuford.

At the time of that shooting, Huff was out on a $75,000 bond issued for an attempted murder charge. That charge stemmed from a shooting at the Sunny Valley Apartments on March 14.

On Monday, Earles said Huff had been targeting his ex-girlfriend when he fired into an occupied apartment.

“He had made some statements to the effect that he was going to ‘smoke her,’” Earles said.

She asked Judge Mark Killian to raise the bond for the attempted murder charge, saying: “The state at this time is concerned about the safety of the community, the continued violence and retaliation shootings.”

Huff’s attorney Scott Lippert asked that the bond be kept the same, arguing in part that the larger bond for the more recent, less serious charges was higher than it otherwise would have been because the magistrate already factored in Huff’s other charge.

Killian ultimately sided with the prosecution and raised the bond on the attempted murder charge from $75,000 to $150,000.

Huff is now under a $150,000 bond on the older charges and at least $150,000 on the more recent charges.

Huff did not speak during his court appearance but did glance back to the gallery several times.