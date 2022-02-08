Jan. 6 defendant from Claremont has sentence delayed due to COVID-19

A federal judge has agreed to push back the sentencing hearing for a Claremont man who pleaded guilty in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The delay came after the defendant tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Judge Royce Lamberth moved the sentencing for James Little, which was previously scheduled to take place this week, to March 14.

In November, Little, 51, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of unlawfully demonstrating in the Capitol on the day the building was overrun by former President Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the election certification of President Joe Biden.

He was fined $500 as part of the plea agreement.

In addition, prosecutors are asking the judge sentence Little to one month in prison, three years of probation and 60 hours of community service.

In justifying the proposed sentence, prosecutors pointed to Little’s violent rhetoric, including a November 2020 video posted to Little’s YouTube channel in which he spoke of civil war if President Donald Trump was not allowed to remain in office.