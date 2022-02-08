Jan. 6 defendant from Claremont has sentence delayed due to COVID-19

A federal judge has agreed to push back the sentencing hearing for a Claremont man who pleaded guilty in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.
The delay came after the defendant tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Judge Royce Lamberth moved the sentencing for James Little, which was previously scheduled to take place this week, to March 14.
In November, Little, 51, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of unlawfully demonstrating in the Capitol on the day the building was overrun by former President Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the election certification of President Joe Biden.
He was fined $500 as part of the plea agreement.
In addition, prosecutors are asking the judge sentence Little to one month in prison, three years of probation and 60 hours of community service.
In justifying the proposed sentence, prosecutors pointed to Little’s violent rhetoric, including a November 2020 video posted to Little’s YouTube channel in which he spoke of civil war if President Donald Trump was not allowed to remain in office.
“We probably, 80 million or 100 million real Trump voters that didn’t get counted. We’re conservative and we own lots of guns and God forbid we’d ever have to use them on you,” Little said in the video, adding: “We are not going to go quietly.”
Prosecutors also argued Little did not take responsibility for his actions. Attorneys said Little expressed his lack of regret through his celebratory and defiant conduct while in the Capitol and statements he made in an interview with the FBI in which he faulted antifa, Black Lives Matter and local law enforcement for the violence at the Capitol.
The prosecution also acknowledged some potential mitigating factors.
“He did not engage in extensive planning,” according to the sentencing memo. “He does not appear to have been a member of any organized groups and traveled to the Capitol on his own. The government has no information suggesting he destroyed evidence or personally defied law enforcement.”
In his order delaying the sentencing, Lamberth instructed Little’s attorney Peter Adolf to respond to the prosecution’s assertion that the court can impose a split sentence by sending Little to jail and then having him serve probation.
The Record reached out to Little and Adolf for comment but did not get a response by noon Tuesday.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.