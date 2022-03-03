 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacobs Fork Middle School evacuated after bomb threat
Jacobs Fork Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

  • Updated
A note containing a bomb threat was found in a bathroom at Jacobs Fork Middle School on Thursday morning. Students and staff were evacuated.

The note was found at about 10:30 a.m., Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office was immediately called.

Students and staff members were evacuated to the school's sports fields out of caution, although the threat is not considered credible, Jordan said.

Deputies are investigating. The sheriff's office asked Gaston County to send a K-9 that specializes in searching for bombs, Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Once the school has been searched and cleared, students and staff members will be able to return to the building, Jordan said. 

