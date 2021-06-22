'It's not fair': Family of twin, 15-year-old victims reacts as defendant in Newton crash appears in court

Members of the Smith family, including Tessa, were in court for Hooper’s first appearance on Tuesday.

Carol Herman, the grandmother of the twins, said she was there to support the children and was eager to see justice done. “It’s not fair,” Herman said. “They’re innocent, learning to drive, and it’s not fair for somebody to be out drinking and driving.”

She said Terra’s hospital stay will be measured in months, and that she will likely require at least six surgeries. Herman estimates it will be another six weeks before Terra will be able to stand again.

Even though Tessa is out of the hospital, she has struggled with some memory problems since the crash, Herman said.

Jennifer Queen, a family friend, said she hopes Hooper “gets everything he can get.”

“The girls were innocent,” Queen said. “They didn’t deserve this, and Terra’s never going to be the same.” Queen added that the family appreciates continued prayers from the community.

The crash prompted an outpouring of support from the community. Members of the Fred T. Foard community held a vigil the day after the crash to pray for the Smiths and Meadows.

“It’s amazing,” Herman said of the support. “I knew our community was close, but I didn’t realize how close and how many people loved them.”

Kevin Griffin is the Ci ty of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

