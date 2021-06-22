'It's not fair': Family of twin, 15-year-old victims reacts as defendant in Newton crash appears in court

A Hickory man charged in a six-vehicle crash in Newton that sent multiple people, including three occupants of a driver’s education vehicle, to the hospital made his first appearance in court.
Wenfred Alan Hooper, 29, is charged with felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, as well as impaired driving, breaking and entering a vehicle and careless and reckless driving.
District Court Judge Robert Mullinax informed Hooper that the serious injury, impaired driving and breaking and entering charges together carried a potential maximum sentence of nearly 10 years.
Herb Pearce was appointed as Hooper’s attorney. His next court appearance is a probable cause hearing scheduled for July 13. He is being held under a $2 million bond.
Newton police have said Hooper was impaired and speeding on June 16 when he crashed into cars stopped at a red light. Hooper’s speed was so great his car was briefly in the air.
He then tried to steal another vehicle to flee from the scene, according to the police.
Five people were taken to hospitals from the crash: 15-year-old twins and driving students Terra and Tessa Smith, driving instructor Craig Meadows, Newton resident Debra Young and Hooper.
Meadows, Young and Tessa Smith have been released from the hospital, while Terra remains hospitalized at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Members of the Smith family, including Tessa, were in court for Hooper’s first appearance on Tuesday.
Carol Herman, the grandmother of the twins, said she was there to support the children and was eager to see justice done. “It’s not fair,” Herman said. “They’re innocent, learning to drive, and it’s not fair for somebody to be out drinking and driving.”
She said Terra’s hospital stay will be measured in months, and that she will likely require at least six surgeries. Herman estimates it will be another six weeks before Terra will be able to stand again.
Even though Tessa is out of the hospital, she has struggled with some memory problems since the crash, Herman said.
Jennifer Queen, a family friend, said she hopes Hooper “gets everything he can get.”
“The girls were innocent,” Queen said. “They didn’t deserve this, and Terra’s never going to be the same.” Queen added that the family appreciates continued prayers from the community.
The crash prompted an outpouring of support from the community. Members of the Fred T. Foard community held a vigil the day after the crash to pray for the Smiths and Meadows.
“It’s amazing,” Herman said of the support. “I knew our community was close, but I didn’t realize how close and how many people loved them.”
