A Hickory pastor spoke out about a recent shooting in Hickory during a Holy Week service Wednesday, revealing that an 18-year-old who police say was targeted in the ambush had been a member of his church.

The Rev. David Roberts II of Morning Star First Baptist Church made the impromptu remarks during the service at Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ.

He said 18-year-year Niquezion Shuford had grown up attending Morning Star.

Hickory officers found Shuford hiding in the Dana Mini Mart on S. Center Street late Monday after fleeing from a shooting.

Police said that 18-year-old Toland Huff Jr. is believed to have shot at Shuford with a rifle. Shuford was not injured in the shooting.

Huff surrendered to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to Hickory police. He is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.

At the time of Monday’s shooting, Huff was out on bond after being charged with attempted murder in a March 14 shooting at Sunny Valley Apartments.

Roberts lamented the shooting, saying: “It just hurt my heart that he made the news for being shot at and the bullets just barely missed him.”

He said the shooting was a case of retaliation.

“He hung out with the wrong crowd,” Roberts said. “They shot somebody. That person died, so now they trying to kill him.”

Roberts put at least part of the blame for the violence among young people in the community on a lack of discipline.

“Too many people scared of their children,” Roberts said. “Too many people trying to be friends with their children.”

He also criticized those who faulted the church for not doing enough to help address the problems with young people and violence.

“Every time something happens they say, ‘Where the church at? The church needs to be doing more.’ Roberts said. “The church is doing stuff. (You) need to bring your behind to church.”

Note: This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. to include information about Huff turning himself into authorities.