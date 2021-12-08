'It ain't really Christmas this year:' Marlow family remembers Michelle's love for the holiday

Michelle Marlow's family misses her, especially this time of year.

“It ain’t really Christmas this year,” Justin Marlow said at the Catawba County Courthouse on Wednesday. He was there with his family to see if anything new would happen with Tangela Parker’s case.

Marlow’s wife, Michelle Marlow was shot and killed at TCS Designs in Hickory in January, according to a previous HDR article. Tangela Parker and her husband Eric Parker evaded police for six months before they were captured and arrested in Arizona in July.

Tangela Parker is charged with murder and Eric Parker is charged with accessory after the fact in the death of Marlow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of Justin Marlow’s time in 2021 was spent speaking with investigators and attorneys about the Parkers' case.

Justin Marlow and his family talked Wednesday about how much Michelle Marlow loved Christmas. “She was Ms. Christmas,” Michelle Marlow’s mother Teressia Bowman said. Bowman and her daughter cooked Christmas dinner together each year.

“She always made that peanut butter candy,” Michelle’s daughter Mak Marlow remembered.