Iredell man charged in Sherrills Ford homicide; suspect remains on the loose

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Mooresville man charged with the murder of Sherrills Ford resident Shaun Michael Loughrey earlier this week.
Joe Henry Furr, 33, of Mooresville, has been charged with murder but has not been taken into custody yet, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Loughrey was found dead of a gunshot wound in his home on Hopewell Church Road on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on Furr’s whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.
