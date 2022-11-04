Investigation of Hickory man leads to international child sex trafficking ring, authorities say

The investigation of a Hickory man accused of multiple sex crimes led to the discovery of a child sex trafficking ring in the Philippines, according to a federal agent.

Robert Oliver Parker, 75, of Hickory, was arrested Sept. 28. Parker is charged with three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations Office in Charlotte, according to court documents.

On Aug. 7, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about a Yahoo email account which led investigators to Parker, according to court documents. The tip was then passed to Homeland Security Investigations, according to court documents.

Mike Prado, Deputy Special Agent in charge of the Charlotte office, said the tip led investigators to a larger sex trafficking ring in the Philippines.

“Thus far in the investigation, we have identified 68 victims that were directly victimized by Parker or by other clients of this network,” Prado said.

Prado said several of the victims are now 18 or older. Prado said Parker would spend months at a time visiting the Philippines.

According to an affidavit in support of a search warrant, the Yahoo account was being used to correspond with a woman in the Philippines from 2010 to 2020. According to the document, approximately 16,073 photos of nude and partially nude female children of varying ages were sent to the email address.

On July 1, 2020, Yahoo deactivated the account for sharing child sexual assault images, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 23, 2021, investigators went to Parker’s home on Greenbrier Drive in Hickory to speak with him about the tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the affidavit. According to the document, Parker told the investigators the Yahoo account in question belonged to him until it was shut down. According to the document, Parker said he was not told why the account was shut down.

According to the affidavit, investigators asked Parker about his trips to the Philippines. According to the document, Parker told investigators he was introduced to an individual through an adult chat room in 2005 and began visiting the Philippines in 2006. According to the search warrant, Parker told investigators he would engage in sexual intercourse with females he believed to be 18 or older. According to the document, Parker said he would pay for the sex.

According to the affidavit, investigators seized a laptop, external hard drives and a compact disc. A review of the seized items resulted in the discovery of multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the document.

According to court documents, Parker will be appearing in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday to be arraigned on two of the charges.

So far, no other arrests have been made in the investigation, Prado said.

“We are in the process of working very closely with the Philippine National Police as well as our agents with Homeland Security Investigations in Manila,” Prado said. “To identify, locate and apprehend the ringleader of this particular network and identify any additional clients who may have traveled from the United States to the Philippines for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct.”

Prado said anyone with information regarding cases of this nature can contact their local police, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org or call Homeland Security Investigations at 866-347-2423.