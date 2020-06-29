Inmates captured by law officers at Hickory hotel; duo escaped last week from Catawba Correctional Center

Two inmates who escaped the Catawba Correctional Center last week were taken into custody by Hickory police and N.C. Department of Correction officials Monday.
Juan McDonald, 35, of Hickory, and Nhia Vue, 28, of Conover, were apprehended at the Baymont hotel in Hickory, according to Hickory Police Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter.
She said the men were arrested without incident early in the afternoon.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported the escapes on Friday, saying the men had last been seen in the prison yard around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
McDonald was seven months into a year-long prison term for speeding to elude arrest while Vue was 13 months into a six-year sentence for drug trafficking.
