Injured hit-and-run victim expected to recover following accident in Sherrills Ford

A man injured in a hit-and-run collision Friday in Sherrills Ford is expected to survive, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger with N.C. State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Swagger added that troopers are continuing to search for a suspect involved in the collision, while following up on information they’ve received since the crash occurred.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The collision between a Chevrolet Suburban and a motorcycle seriously injured a biker. The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Sherrills Ford Road near Slanting Bridge Road, according to an email from Swagger.

Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000s Suburban with extensive damage to the rear on the passenger side. The back right window was broken out. The driver was described as a white man, possibly late 30s, around 6 feet tall, having a clean haircut and a Northern accent, the email stated.

Anyone with information can contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.