Injured hit-and-run victim expected to recover following accident in Sherrills Ford
HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Injured hit-and-run victim expected to recover following accident in Sherrills Ford

10-50 07-09-2021 SR1848 02.jpeg

State troopers are looking for the driver of this Chevrolet Suburban in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Sherrills Ford on Friday morning.

 Photo courtesy of

the N.C. Highway Patrol

A man injured in a hit-and-run collision Friday in Sherrills Ford is expected to survive, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger with N.C. State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Swagger added that troopers are continuing to search for a suspect involved in the collision, while following up on information they’ve received since the crash occurred.

The collision between a Chevrolet Suburban and a motorcycle seriously injured a biker. The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Sherrills Ford Road near Slanting Bridge Road, according to an email from Swagger.

Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000s Suburban with extensive damage to the rear on the passenger side. The back right window was broken out. The driver was described as a white man, possibly late 30s, around 6 feet tall, having a clean haircut and a Northern accent, the email stated.

Anyone with information can contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.

