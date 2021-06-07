'I wish nothing good for you:' Family reacts to conviction in 2016 double murder

Jordan Rivera’s attorney Victoria Jayne argued that Rivera and Deidra Ramseur had been reconnecting in recent years and he had no reason to want to harm either Ramseur or Wilson.

Superior Court Judge Athena Brooks imposed two life sentences for the accessory charges, as well as a lesser prison term for some of the other charges.

Prior to the sentencing, Rippy and Latara Ramseur spoke on behalf of the victims’ families. Their remarks combined both grief and gratitude for the outcome of the trial.

There was also anger, both over the loss of the victims and over the perceived smugness they said Rivera displayed throughout the trial.

“We had to watch people laugh, show no remorse,” Latara Ramseur said. “Like they didn’t have a care in the world and today I finally seen some people thinking about life, thinking about their life today after the fact.”

She added: “I wish nothing good for you or the co-defendants.”

At one point in her remarks, Latara Ramseur turned to Rivera’s mother Tonya: “Baby, don’t cry. You still get to see your son. You’ve got two mothers that will never see their kids again.”