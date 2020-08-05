I-40 chase ends at Exit 119, near Catawba-Burke county line

A police chase came to an end at Exit 119 on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning.
The woman driving the vehicle lost control at the exit while being pursued by members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
One lane of interstate 40 was closed Wednesday morning following the wreck.
