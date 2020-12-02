 Skip to main content
Human remains discovered in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY

Human remains were discovered in Caldwell County on Sunday. Police don’t suspect foul play.

The remains were discovered by an individual walking in a wooded area on Cheraw Road near the entrance to the Caldwell County Landfill, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The individual then contacted an investigator with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Over two days, investigators with the assistance of the SBI processed the scene and recovered the remains. The remains were then turned over to the state's Chief Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this point in the investigation. The case remains active, pending the results of the identification and autopsy, according to the release.

