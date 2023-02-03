A Hudson woman was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for multiple fraud charges.

Phyllis Ann Garcia, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, access device fraud, and bank fraud, on Aug. 31. On Thursday, she was sentenced during U.S. District Court in Asheville, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

In addition to the prison sentence, Garcia was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term and to pay $18,418.16 in restitution, King said.

According to court documents and hearings, between 2020 and 2021, Garcia and her co-conspirators stole checks, money orders, credit cards and other financial and personal identifying information of victims in Caldwell and Catawba counties. The stolen information and items were used to defraud banks and other financial institutions, King said.

Garcia obtained the victims’ personal identifying information, debit cards, credit cards, checks or money orders from the homes of acquaintances. The items were also stolen from residential and business mailboxes, an activity Garcia and her co-conspirators referred to as “mailboxing,” King said.

According to court records, at least 247 individuals were victims of Garcia’s mail theft scheme. Law enforcement also determined that Garcia and her co-conspirators were responsible for the theft of at least 495 pieces of mail from residential and business mailboxes, King said.

Garcia and her co-conspirators forged the victims’ signatures or altered the names on the stolen checks and money orders, cashed them and split the proceeds. Court records show that Garcia and the co-conspirators also used victims’ debit cards and credit cards to make purchases or used the victims’ stolen personal identifying information to obtain credit cards in their names, King said.

King thanked the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Hickory Police Department for their investigation of the case.