Hudson woman charged in brother's death; Newton police: He was 'run over' by Ford pickup

A Hudson woman has been charged in the death of her brother after police say he was struck by a truck at a convenience store in Newton.

Tuesday evening, around 6:30, Newton Police Department officials say officers responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the Love’s Travel Plaza at 1760 Southfork Drive.

Newton police say officers found David Brandon Land, 30, of Hildebran seriously injured. Land, officers said, had been "run over" by a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck. Land was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He died from his injuries, police said in a release.

Land's sister, Sara Brianna Prestwood, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, the Newton release said. Land was a passenger in the truck driven by his sister, police said.

In the release, police said Land and Prestwood were involved in a verbal argument which turned physical.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any additional information or video of the altercation, is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

The Newton Police Department, Newton Fire Department, Catawba County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.