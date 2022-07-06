 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Hudson woman charged in brother's death; Newton police: He was 'run over' by Ford pickup

  • Updated
  • 0
Sara Brianna Prestwood,

Sara Brianna Prestwood

A Hudson woman has been charged in the death of her brother after police say he was struck by a truck at a convenience store in Newton.

Tuesday evening, around 6:30, Newton Police Department officials say officers responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the Love’s Travel Plaza at 1760 Southfork Drive.

Newton police say officers found David Brandon Land, 30, of Hildebran seriously injured. Land, officers said, had been "run over" by a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck. Land was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He died from his injuries, police said in a release.

Land's sister, Sara Brianna Prestwood, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, the Newton release said. Land was a passenger in the truck driven by his sister, police said.

In the release, police said Land and Prestwood were involved in a verbal argument which turned physical.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any additional information or video of the altercation, is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

People are also reading…

The Newton Police Department, Newton Fire Department, Catawba County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CERN hadron collider fires up again to reveal cosmic secrets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert