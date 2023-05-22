A Hudson man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police allege he shot his girlfriend in the head on Sunday.

Timothy Eugene Craig, 50, is accused of shooting Chelli Renee Ledbetter, 53, with a handgun during an argument about property they owned together, according to a release from the Lenoir Police Department.

The shooting took place on Frazier Place. Both Craig and Ledbetter are Hudson residents.

Ledbetter is in stable condition at Atrium Health hospital in Charlotte, according to the release.

Other individuals who were there at the time of the shooting restrained Craig until officers arrived, according to the release. He is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held without bond.

Police ask that anyone with information on the case call the police department at 828-757-2100 or the Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 828-758-8300.