 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HICKORY POLICE

Homeless man charged with first-degree kidnapping and robbery

  • Updated
  • 0

A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested Thursday morning on charges of first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

Hickory Police arrested Luis Alonso Torres in connection to a reported robbery that took place Tuesday. Torres was charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hickory Police responded to a robbery at the Lucky 3 Food Mart on 12th Avenue NE, in Hickory, according to an incident report. The report lists Christopher Scott Rieger, 52, as the victim and said he was stabbed. The weapon reportedly used was a knife. A $200 Vortex tablet also was reported stolen.

The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived, Hickory Police said. Torres was known to Rieger and identified as the suspect, Lt. James Kerley said. On Thursday, officers located and arrested Torres at a Citgo gas station on the corner of Fairgrove Church Road SE, and U.S. Highway 70 SE.

According to the arrest report, Torres’ bond was set at $40,000. He will make his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday.

Luis Alonso Torres

Luis Alonso Torres

 Photo courtesy of Hickory Police Department
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Viral video shows suspect Frank James nabbed in Brooklyn subway shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert