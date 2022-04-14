Homeless man charged with first-degree kidnapping and robbery

A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested Thursday morning on charges of first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

Hickory Police arrested Luis Alonso Torres in connection to a reported robbery that took place Tuesday. Torres was charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hickory Police responded to a robbery at the Lucky 3 Food Mart on 12th Avenue NE, in Hickory, according to an incident report. The report lists Christopher Scott Rieger, 52, as the victim and said he was stabbed. The weapon reportedly used was a knife. A $200 Vortex tablet also was reported stolen.

The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived, Hickory Police said. Torres was known to Rieger and identified as the suspect, Lt. James Kerley said. On Thursday, officers located and arrested Torres at a Citgo gas station on the corner of Fairgrove Church Road SE, and U.S. Highway 70 SE.

According to the arrest report, Torres’ bond was set at $40,000. He will make his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday.

